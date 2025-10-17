Kings Announce Russell Westbrook's Status for Lakers Game
After losing each of their first three preseason games, the Sacramento Kings are going into their last exhibition game of the year against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Kings, they will be severely short-handed for the preseason finale.
The Kings have already ruled out stars like Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), Malik Monk (illness), Keegan Murray (thumb), and DeMar DeRozan (groin), and now their newest All-Star will be sidelined as well.
After signing with the Kings on Thursday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook joined the team for his first practice on Friday. However, Westbrook will not make his Kings debut on Friday against the Lakers, as he has been ruled out due to reconditioning.
Westbrook, 36, has reportedly been training all offseason as he prepared for his next NBA opportunity, but it is not a surprise that he is sitting out of Friday's game, as he has only been with the team for less than a day.
Westbrook will not have to wait to make his Kings debut until their regular season opener, as they face the Phoenix Suns next Wednesday. Of course, with Sabonis, DeRozan, Monk, and Murray all sidelined, it would have been great to see what Westbrook can do with a short-handed Kings team, but they will instead have to lean on others to get the job done in Los Angeles.
It also would have been great if Westbrook made his Kings debut against his former team, as he played for the Lakers during a rocky stint from 2021 to 2023.
The Lakers will be short-handed themselves, playing without LeBron James, along with a few other rotational players. The Kings being down three starters and both of their top backup guards is not an ideal situation to close their preseason, but they still have some talent that can step up in their absences.
Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the Denver Nuggets. If the veteran guard can have a similar impact for the Kings, then the team will be in a much better spot than anticipated, but of course, the team has very timid expectations.
The Westbrook-less Kings are set to tip off against the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles on Friday.
