Russell Westbrook Sends Familiar Three-Word Message After Kings Signing
After months of waiting, the Sacramento Kings finally signed Russell Westbrook. The two sides made things official on Thursday after they reportedly agreed to a deal on Wednesday, as the idea of the future Hall of Famer being in Sacramento is truly setting in.
Westbrook will be suiting up in a new-look number 18 in his debut season in Sacramento, representing his 18th year in the NBA, since his famous number zero is taken by Malik Monk, and his recent number four is retired for Chris Webber.
Westbrook, 36, is a strongly criticized player, and has been for years, but he should be an impactful player for the Kings on and off the court. Sure, Westbrook is not close to the MVP-winning superstar he once was, but he always makes his team better by giving the game his all every night.
“Russell embodies the identity we’re striving for in Sacramento," Kings general manager Scott Perry said. "His resume speaks for itself and I’m excited to work with someone so accomplished, who is fully committed to competing & winning."
Westbrook posts message after signing
After making the signing official on Thursday, Westbrook posted a simple three-word message to show his commitment to the Kings' culture.
"LIGHT THE BEAM #whynot," Westbrook posted on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the Kings' official post welcoming him to the team.
While many would have expected Westbrook to join a championship contender, as he still searches for his first ring, returning close to home was likely more important for him.
Still, the Kings have made some noise over the past few years after a dreadful 16-year playoff drought, and there is no chance they would have gotten to this point of adding multiple veteran stars if it were not for their 2022-23 "Beam Team" that put them back on the map.
While some fans are not as excited about the addition of Westbrook, the nine-time All-Star is now the biggest name to ever come through Sacramento, and that should certainly have some meaning to it, regardless of how successful the team is this season.
Westbrook is expected to join the team on Friday, but his status for their preseason finale against the Lakers is unknown.