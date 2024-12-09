Kings Have Historic Night in 141-97 Win Over Jazz
After a season-long slump from almost everyone on the roster, the floodgates have lifted for the Sacramento Kings as they beat the Utah Jazz 141-97 on Sunday.
It was a historic game for the Kings, who were coming off a 140-point performance against the Spurs on Friday. This is the first time the Kings have scored 140+ points in back-to-back games in franchise history.
The Kings made a season-high 22 three-pointers on just 44 attempts. Kevin Huerter was fantastic off the bench, going 6-of-9, 66.7 percent, from beyond the arc.
And with the game out of reach, Dougie McDermott came in and lit the building on fire going 6-of-7, 85.7 percent, from beyond the arc. There were even chants of Dougie throughout Golden 1 Center.
The Kings are figuring things out on offense. The ball movement has skyrocketed since Malik Monk joined the starting lineup.
Following the win, Mike Brown pleaded for the story of this game not to be about the Kings made threes, but about the Kings' defense. So we close with the fact that the Kings held the Jazz to just 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 97 points, the second time this season they have held the Jazz to under 100 points.
The entire Kings roster was active on defense the whole game. If the Kings' offense scores like they did on Sunday night, the Kings can be a great team. If the Kings can play the combination of defense with the offensive output, they put themselves back in the top tier of the West with a run.
