Kings Looking to Extend Win Streak vs Rockets

The Sacramento Kings are attempting to ride their momentum into Houston on Saturday.

Al Pingree

Jan 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
It has been a rollercoaster of a season, to say the least, for the Sacramento Kings. After going on a five-game losing streak and falling to 13-18 before firing head coach Mike Brown, the team responded immediately with a seven-game win streak to get to 20-19 under interim head coach Doug Christie. 

However, since then, the team is 10-9 and traded away All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox. The team has struggled to adjust to the roster changes, particularly defensively and in turnovers, and that has resulted in the Kings failing to make up ground in the crowded Western Conference standings. They are currently 30-28 and sit in 10th place, half of a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, one behind the Dallas Mavericks, and three games ahead of the spiraling Phoenix Suns. 

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8)
Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dunks in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Kings do have a little momentum and will look to ride that into their game against the Rockets in Houston on Saturday. After getting drubbed by the Golden State Warriors 132-108 a week ago, the Kings have won their last two games by an average of 29.5 points, albeit to weaker opponents, the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz. 

The Rockets have been a revelation this season, led by Head Coach and former King Ime Udoka and first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun. The Rockets sit at 37-22, and are comfortably in the fifth seed, as they are 4.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets only give up 108.8 points per game to their opponents, which is fifth best in the NBA. 

Saturday’s matchup will feature the Kings' high-powered offense against the Rockets’ stalwart defense as the Kings look to make it three straight wins.

Al Pingree
AL PINGREE

Al Pingree is a staff writer covering the Sacramento Kings.

