Kings Named 'Best Fit' for Russell Westbrook in NBA Free Agency
The Sacramento Kings recently re-signed veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott to a one-year contract, filling out their 15-man roster and leaving just a two-way spot open. However, that does not mean they are done making moves.
Kings guard Terence Davis is on a non-guaranteed contract worth $2.5 million, so Sacramento has an option to make a roster cut if they still want to add another free agent this summer or keep the door open for a trade.
"Sacramento would need to free up a roster spot if they were to pursue Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, or someone else still remaining in free agency via a minimum contract," NBA insider Brett Siegel posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Terence Davis has a non-guaranteed $2.55M contract for the 25-26 season."
The Kings have been linked to veteran guards like Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Malcolm Brogdon, even after adding Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade. The team continues to look for point guard help after trading away De'Aaron Fox in February, but at this point, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook seems like the most likely option.
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn recently claimed that the Kings are the "best fit" for Westbrook.
"You can probably rule the contender class out here. He just had his best season in years with Denver and the Nuggets still elected not to re-sign him. If you're not compatible with Nikola Jokić, you probably just aren't going to meaningfully contend for championships as a role player. He's 0-for-4 on long-term fits with winners between the Rockets, Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, so really, we're just looking for a team with limited ambition and a need for some playmaking," Quinn wrote.
"The Kings are the only team out there that even sort of fits that bill. He's been linked to Sacramento all offseason, and even with Dennis Schröder in place, there still isn't much passing here," Quinn continued. "...They could use someone to push pace and hopefully generate some easy points, and while Westbrook's off-ball defense is inconsistent, he can be tough against opposing ball-handlers because of his athleticism and strength."
Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in his lone season with the Denver Nuggets. While the 2017 NBA MVP is well past his prime, he showed plenty of glimpses of being a high-level defensive presence and still one of the top hustle players in the league.
The Kings would be an interesting fit for Westbrook, especially if the veteran point guard still wants a shot at an NBA championship, since Sacramento is far from competing. While Westbrook would sell tickets, the franchise would be better off giving young guys like Devin Carter or Nique Clifford some extra opportunities if they are planning a gap year anyway.
All in all, Westbrook would be a fine addition in Sacramento, but it should not be either his or the team's top choice.
