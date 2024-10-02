Kings’ Malik Monk Breaks Silence Over 6MOY Award Snub
The Sacramento Kings have put together such a talented roster, that possibly their most electric player comes off the bench.
Star sixth-man Malik Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists through 72 games last season, all coming in as a reserve. Leading all bench players in points and assists should be a lock to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year, so why is Monk not in the history books?
Monk suffered a season-ending injury with just nine games left in the regular season, so by the time award voting came around, recency bias got the best of him. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid took home the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, and Monk refuses to forget.
During a media day interview with Sactown Sports 1140's Stiles & Watkins, Monk was not afraid to voice his opinion when asked if he is looking to win the award this year:
So last year I should’ve won it, of course…and the stats they were showing was him [Naz Reid] starting. I thought it was coming off the bench, first off. Then they said we wasn’t winning, the year before that I led in everything too and we were the number three seed and I still didn’t win, so I ain’t worried about it man.- Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
Monk did not hesitate to claim he should have at least one Sixth Man of the Year trophy, if not two. Monk had 25 games last season where he scored 20+ points, including 39-point and 37-point outbursts.
As a player who reportedly could have gotten near $100 million in free agency and likely a starting job in another city, Monk is the embodiment of an NBA sixth man, choosing to stay in Sacramento for less money and help his team win.
While Monk is no longer worried about winning the award after last year's snub, Sacramento's human highlight reel is already the favorite to bring it home this season.
