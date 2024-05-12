Kings Select Star Point Guard in Post-Lottery Mock Draft
Sunday's Draft Lottery has given every team their official first-round pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, with the Atlanta Hawks jumping up to snag the first-overall selection and the Sacramento Kings staying put at 13. With the 13th pick, the Kings will have many talented prospects to pick from, but what rookie will be putting on the Sacramento uniform next season?
For The Win's Byran Kalbrosky put together a mock draft to predict every first-round selection, claiming the Kings will pick USC Trojans G Isaiah Collier.
Collier, 19, is a talented point guard who wrapped up his freshman season at USC averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 assists per game. Kings HC Mike Brown had a hard time this past season picking who the go-to backup point guard would be behind De'Aaron Fox, flipping between Davion Mitchell and Keon Ellis until the situation sorted itself out.
Mitchell had an admirable end to his third NBA season, averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 assists in just 18.6 minutes per game after the All-Star break. If the Kings are looking to upgrade their backup point guard position, Collier is one of the most talented prospects in this year's class, and snagging him at pick 13 would be a low-risk, high-reward selection.
With star sixth man Malik Monk entering unrestricted free agency and on the brink of finding a new home, Collier could be Sacramento's replacement bench spark if they decide to sway that direction in the draft.
If the Kings are picking for potential, Collier will likely be the best available. But, if the Kings are picking for the best fit, they might want to look in another direction for positional needs.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!