Kings Showing Interest in Sharpshooting Guard Before 2025 NBA Draft
With a tough offseason ahead, the Sacramento Kings continue to bring in prospects for workouts, despite currently owning one singular pick in the draft, the 42nd overall pick. The Kings have been hosting prospects of all positions and skill sets, with some projected in the second round, while most have been players not projected to be picked at all.
On Friday, the Kings will be hosting six more prospects, and one in particular stands out as one of the best shooters in college basketball over the last two seasons. While the Kings' main positions of need are point guard since trading De’Aaron Fox, and athletic wing since 1985, it’s also true that a team can never have too many shooters.
On Friday, the Kings are bringing in Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard, Iowa’s Curtis Jones, St. John’s Kadary Richmond, Baylor’s Norchad Omier, and Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin for a workout, but Kentucky's Koby Brea stands out more than the others.
Koby Brea is the definition of a sharpshooter, and dare I say, a flamethrower. After playing four years at Dayton, Brea spent his final season of eligibility playing for the Kentucky Wildcats and put up incredible shooting numbers. In 36 games in Lexington, including 16 starts, Brea averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. But it was his shooting percentages that leaped off the page.
Last season, the six-foot-six Brea posted absurd shooting splits of 47.0/43.5/91.4, one year after posting shooting splits of 51.2/49.8/87.5 in his final season at Dayton. His three-point percentage of 49.8% in 2024 was good for fifth-best in all of college basketball, and he finished his college career at an astounding 43.4%.
Koby Brea is currently listed as the 42nd best prospect in this year’s NBA draft on Tankathon.com. Coincidentally, the Kings hold the 42nd overall pick. Brea is ranked 48th on ESPN. If the Kings are looking to add one of the best shooters in this year's draft, Brea is the ultimate value pick at 42nd overall.