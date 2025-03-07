Kings-Spurs Injury Report: Sabonis, Wembanyama Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night for one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2024-25 NBA season. Former Kings star De'Aaron Fox is making his return to Sacramento for the first time as a Spur, and his first time ever as an opponent.
The Kings traded Fox to the Spurs in early February, and through 13 games in San Antonio, Fox is averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.8 steals. One huge reason why Fox wanted to go to San Antonio is to play with young superstar Victor Wembanyama, but that exciting pairing was cut short after the 7-foot-3 phenom suffered a season-ending injury.
While Wembanyama headlines the sideline for Friday's matchup, each team has released their full injury reports.
Sacramento Kings:
Malik Monk - OUT (toe)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (hamstring)
San Antonio Spurs:
Charles Bassey - OUT (knee)
Victor Wembanyama - OUT (shoulder)
The Kings will be down two starters on Friday, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, but they have found viable replacements for them. In Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets, Sacramento started Keon Ellis and Jonas Valanciunas in their place, and it was an effective move.
Of course, losing two starters hurts, especially in such a meaningful game as they face their former teammate, but the Kings need to be focused on picking up a much-needed win against this Spurs squad playing without their superstar big man.
The Kings and Spurs face off at 7 p.m. PST on Friday in Sacramento.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!