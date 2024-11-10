Kings-Suns Injury Report: Durant, Nurkic Status' Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have won five of their last seven outings to kick off their 2024-25 season 5-4 through nine games, but have a challenging road ahead of them.
After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Kings travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, before heading to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in a back-to-back series. Once the Kings are done with the Spurs, they will travel back home to take on the Suns, again, on Wednesday.
While having the star-studded Suns twice on their schedule in the span of four days is typically a death sentence, the Kings lucked out with Saturday's news that superstar forward Kevin Durant is set to miss at least two weeks with a calf strain. Seeing Durant injured is never good news, but Sacramento certainly caught a break with their upcoming schedule.
The Suns are a very dangerous team even without Durant, as seen in their 8-1 record, but the Kings have enough weapons to beat any team in the NBA. Each team has released their Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup in Phoenix:
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Phoenix Suns:
Ryan Dunn - PROBABLE (ankle)
Jusuf Nurkic - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Kevin Durant - OUT (calf)
Collin Gillespie - OUT (ankle)
The Suns will potentially be down a few key players, with starting center Jusuf Nurkic and valuable rookie Ryan Dunn both listed on the report, but also likely to play.
The Kings started their 2024-25 campaign with a handful of injuries, but have gotten most of the group together to pick up some valuable wins early into the season.
Sacramento has already fallen to 0-2 in Pacific Division play, so picking up a win over the Suns on Sunday would be huge, especially as they hit a tough stretch in their schedule. The Suns, on a seven-game win streak, will certainly do everything in their power to avoid picking up their first home loss of the season. Fans should be in for a great matchup on Sunday night.
The Kings and Suns tip off at 5 pm PST on Sunday.
