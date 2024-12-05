Kings Take Elite Combo Guard in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings were expected to compete for one of the top spots in the Western Conference. Sitting in 12th place after 22 games was certainly not the plan.
The Kings have started the season 10-12, as obvious changes need to be made in order to get to title contention. Adding six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the offseason was a good win-now move, but other pieces certainly need to change.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Kings selected talented guard Devin Carter out of Providence, but the 22-year-old still has not touched the court as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Sacramento's 2025 first-round pick is top-12 protected, meaning they keep it if it falls in the top 12 but it conveys to the Atlanta Hawks otherwise. With such a poor start to their season, the Kings are projected to keep their lottery pick and add fresh talent.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicts the Kings will take a chance on guard Boogie Fland with the 11th pick in his latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Fland, 18, is an uber-talented combo guard for John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Through eight games this season, Fland is averaging 16.1 points and 5.0 assists on 44.0/43.6/84.2 shooting splits.
Fland's silky-smooth jump shot and quick first step make him a very impressive prospect, as the talented guard has a knack for either getting to the rim with ease or finding his spots on the floor for a jumper. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard has been knocked for his thin frame, but it has not stopped him from having a few big performances early into his Freshman season.
Calipari has an absurd hit rate when it comes to producing NBA-level guards, and Fland could be his next success story.
While the Kings just drafted Carter last offseason and it is tough to judge what they should do in the future without seeing him play yet, it is never a bad idea to add another playmaker like Fland. Of course, the Kings should be looking to add a wing first, but they also might be in a position to take the best player available.
