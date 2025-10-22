Kings vs. Suns Injury Report Rules Out 3 Key Starters
The Sacramento Kings' 2025 preseason slate went as badly as anyone could have imagined. Although they picked up a win in their preseason finale to finish 1-3 through four games, the Kings were dealt some tough injury blows that have dampened the team's outlook heading into the regular season.
The Kings are a bit banged up heading into the 2025-26 regular season, and with a tough slate to start things off, the team is in a far-from-ideal spot.
Who's sidelined for the Kings?
The Kings released their injury report for Wednesday's season opener, and two notable names are exactly what fans expected. Domantas Sabonis (right hamstring strain) and Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL) are both ruled out for Sacramento's season opener, putting two starters on the sideline.
The Kings have also ruled out sophomore forward Isaac Jones (illness), as their frontcourt depth takes another significant hit.
With Sabonis, Murray, and Jones all sidelined, the Kings will have to put a very interesting starting lineup on the floor. Sacramento's expected starting five for their season opener is Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Dario Saric, and Drew Eubanks, which, on paper, is certainly not a recipe for success.
New Suns star is sidelined
The Suns will be without a key starter themselves, as they have ruled out star guard Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) against the Kings. The Suns have also listed Grayson Allen as probable with left hip soreness.
The Suns acquired Green in a blockbuster trade this offseason that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, and fans are waiting to see what the standout guard can do with this new opportunity. A backcourt of Devin Booker and Jalen Green is very talented, but time will tell if it can lead to winning basketball. Unfortunately for the Suns, they will have to wait longer for Green's official debut.
This divisional matchup between the Kings and Suns should undoubtedly be a good one, although it is unfortunate that three starters are sidelined. Especially this early in the season, teams want to be as healthy as possible, and it will be challenging to get off to the hot start each team is likely hoping for while short-handed.
The banged-up Kings and Suns are set to face off in Phoenix on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT.