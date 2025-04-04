LaMelo Ball's Injury Status for Kings vs Hornets
The Sacramento Kings are heading into the fourth contest of a six-game road trip on Friday night, taking on the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets are one of the league's worst teams this season at 19-57 and are sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Still, the Kings and Hornets are both 2-7 in their last nine games.
The Hornets' struggles have stemmed from unfortunate injuries, as they have ten players listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings, headlined by star point guard LaMelo Ball.
The Hornets have ruled Ball out for Friday's game due to a right ankle impingement, as Charlotte has shut him down for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Ball finished his fifth NBA season averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.1 steals through 47 games with 40.5/33.9/84.3 shooting splits. The 23-year-old point guard has become one of the most exciting young talents in the league, and many fans are craving to watch what he can do on a winning team.
The Hornets shut Ball down when there were just ten games left in the regular season, as Charlotte is certainly just looking to improve their lottery odds at this point.
The Kings are coming off a loss to another tanking team, the Washington Wizards, so despite all of Charlotte's injuries, Sacramento could be in jeopardy for another heartbreaker. The Hornets are just 3-26 without Ball this season, so the Kings, on paper, should have an easy victory on Friday night.
The Kings and Hornets face off in Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday.