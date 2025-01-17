Malik Monk's Honest Dillon Brooks Statement After Kings-Rockets
The Sacramento Kings picked up a huge home win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday and have now won eight of their last nine games. The Kings now move to 21-20 on the season and have taken down the Rockets twice already.
The Kings were led by veteran forward DeMar DeRozan with 33 points, while standout guard Malik Monk chipped in 26 points and 9 assists.
Thursday's matchup was as exciting as many expected it would be with 22 lead changes, but the in-game antics made it even more entertaining. Monk's big performance led to some heated moments with Rockets forward Dillon Brooks as the two went back and forth a few times.
After the win, Monk spoke on his moments with Brooks, comparing him to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
"It's always fun, man," Monk said about playing against Brooks. "Him and Draymond [Green], I feel like they're the same. They don't do anything to get their teammates involved, trying to get them riled up. He's a dog for sure though. It's always good just having somebody over there to make you lock in even more."
Brooks finished the night with 12 points on 5-14 shooting, as Monk and the Kings certainly got the best of his Rockets squad. Monk does suggest it was all in good fun, saying how much he enjoys having a competitor like Brooks on the other end of the floor.
