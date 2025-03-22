Malik Monk Unexpectedly Downgraded for Kings vs Bucks
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night for an intriguing cross-conference matchup, but both teams will be without some star power.
The Bucks are playing without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and the Kings are playing without All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, as both teams will need their other guys to step up.
The Kings have lost five of their last seven games to drop to 34-33 on the season, desperately needing a win against the Bucks at home on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Kings, they will surprisingly be even more shorthanded.
The Kings have unexpectedly ruled out star guard Malik Monk due to an illness before Saturday's game.
In his first season as a full-time starter, Monk has taken his game to the next level. Through 45 starts this season, Monk is averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, prominently taking over the point guard position since the Kings traded away De'Aaron Fox.
Monk recently missed three consecutive games in early March due to a right toe sprain and was sidelined for another six-game stretch in mid-November with a right ankle sprain, but has been mostly reliable besides those issues.
The Kings are just 3-8 without Monk this season, and not having him against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Saturday night will be a huge loss for this desperate Sacramento team.
The Kings and Bucks face off at 7 p.m. PST on Saturday in Sacramento.
