Mike Brown Dishes Eye-Catching Hint on Kings' Shot Distribution
The Sacramento Kings were one of the highest-volume three-point shooting teams in the league last season, averaging 39.3 attempts per game.
In their first preseason game with the new roster, Sacramento shot just 27 attempts from beyond the arc, making 7 of them for a 25.9 percent clip. Their season-low for attempts in a game last season was 29 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While they limited their looks from deep against the Warriors, they let it fly from the mid-range, finishing the night 13-of-18, 72.2 percent, from the area.
Last season they shot just 8.8 attempts per game from mid-range, good for 25th most in the league. That number is sure to go up this year as DeMar DeRozan shot a league-leading 6.9 times himself from the mid-range.
Mike Brown and the coaching staff seem prepared for the number to go up as well:
“When you have guys that can go get it in the medium game, you kind of want to let them have some freedom to a certain degree, to let them go do it.”
What looked so special in the preseason opener was how easy the Kings starters made it look on offense. The mid-range looks they took weren’t forced and were good looks in the flow of the offense. DeRozan looked as smooth as ever shooting with Kevon Looney’s hand in his face.
Sabonis looked more comfortable than ever with his mid-range shot, even hitting a transition pull-up jumper from the free-throw line.
I doubt we see the Kings with shooting splits of 18 mid-range attempts and 27 three-point shots on a nightly basis, but the number of looks inside the arc is sure to go up. Time will tell how much that affects the three-point attempts and if Sacramento will continue to be near the league leaders in shots from beyond the arc.
