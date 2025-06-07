NBA Analyst Reveals Kings' Four-Word Draft Goal
The Sacramento Kings missed out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year and landed in the draft lottery once again. Unfortunately for the Kings, their first-round draft pick this year was top-12 protected, and since it landed in the 13th spot, it was conveyed to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Kings do not have a first-round pick in this summer's draft, but they have the 42nd overall pick and could certainly still find a difference maker in the second round.
Sacramento has a glaring problem in their roster that they could look to fix in the draft, and Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes suggested they might do just that.
Hughes revealed Sacramento's 2025 NBA Draft goal, saying the Kings need to "find a point guard." While the Kings would love to find a legitimate point guard in the second round of this year's draft, they still might have to look toward the trade market and free agency to find their next starter.
"The Sacramento Kings aren't likely to find a great one at No. 42, but they clearly need to add a point guard this offseason. In an ideal world, they'd land one in a trade that sends out Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis or DeMar DeRozan," Hughes wrote. "In the real one, they'll probably have to settle for a free agent who'll accept the non-taxpayer mid-level exception."
New general manager Scott Perry even addressed the need for a point guard in his introductory press conference, and has made it clear that they will find one this summer, regardless of how it is done.
While finding a reliable starting point guard is certainly easier said than done, the Kings have already been linked to veteran free agent Tyus Jones and Boston Celtics champion Jrue Holiday, and they are certain to make a splash.
Still, guys like Ryan Nembhard, Kam Jones, and Javon Small will likely be available at pick 42, and are all capable point guards who can contribute in the right roles.