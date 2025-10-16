NBA Insider Reports Increased Scouting Activity at Kings Games
The Sacramento Kings are off to a rocky start, to say the least, as the season quickly approaches. They've lost all three of their preseason games, but more importantly, will be without Keegan Murray for the next few weeks and Domantas Sabonis left the game last night against the Los Angeles Clippers early with a hamstring injury.
The season hasn't officially started yet, but it already feels like the Kings are sinking. And other NBA executives and scouts are thinking the same thing and circling the waters.
The Athletic's Sam Amick joined The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross and reported that there's been increased scouting activity at the Kings' preseason games.
"I can't get a bead on who might be kind of first to go, what they might be looking at," Amick stated. "I feel like there have been significantly more scouts at their preseason games this year than there were in years past...I feel confident saying they're going to be discussed a lot as a team that gets looked at and looks to make moves."
There's no doubt that the Kings have talent on their roster this year. Between Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and now Russell Westbrook, they have four former All-Stars on the team.
But the problem is that the roster doesn't fit together or make for a cohesive unit. Guard-heavy teams can work in the NBA, but it takes a very specific type of circumstances that the Kings don't seem to be hitting with the way their roster is currently constructed.
Add on the injuries to Murray and Sabonis, and the season could be over before it even starts for Sacramento. They were already being looked at as a team that could be active at the deadline, and after the preseason it looks even more likely.
LaVine will be hard to move with his contract, but DeRozan, Malik Monk, and even Sabonis, if he plays at an All-NBA level again, should all be movable for Scott Perry and the Kings. Sacramento could also look at moving Devin Carter again at the deadline, like they did during the offseason, if the second-year guard doesn't show the signs of improvement during the first half of the season.
Another name to keep a close eye on is Keon Ellis, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. The Kings can offer him ciontract extension, but if they get a sense that he doesn't want to resign with Sacramento, they could look into trading him this year.
That should be extremely easy to do, as he's not only the type of player that every team in the league wants on their roster as a lockdown defender and three-point shooter, but also the fact that he's on a $2.3 million contract for the season.
There should be nothing off the table for Perry and the Kings this season, and that's the approach that everyone seems to be taking. Not only in the Kings' front office, but around the league as well as all eyes are on Sacramento,