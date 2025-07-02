NBA Insider Reports Kings Unlikely to Land Star Guard

Chris Haynes with updates:



CP3: "Bucks have registered interest in him...I'm told he wants to stay closer to home. Clippers and Suns are still in play"



Russ: "I thought he would end up in Sacramento. But the Kings were unable to unload Malik Monk" https://t.co/61G5B0J2So pic.twitter.com/WYocEspiR2