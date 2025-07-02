NBA Insider Reports Kings Unlikely to Land Star Guard
The Sacramento Kings have followed up on their busy draft by staying active in the free agency period. After bringing in four players last week, the Kings have signed veteran point guard Dennis Schröder and center Drew Eubanks and traded for wing Dario Saric.
One big name linked to Sacramento for the last couple of weeks has been former MVP Russell Westbrook. According to reports, as recently as yesterday there remained mutual interest in Westbrook signing with the Kings. Despite having already signed Schröder to handle point guard duties, the Kings would still like to bring in another experienced hand to solidify the rotation at that spot.
According to Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the sticking point in Westbrook signing with the Kings is the team’s inability thus far to trade Malik Monk. Haynes believes that the Kings’ chances of reaching a contract agreement with Westbrook are slim, and that the veteran is now “unlikely to end up in Sacramento”.
Westbrook is 36 and has played over 1,200 games in his 17 year career, but still has plenty in the tank. He averaged almost 28 minutes per game last season with the Denver Nuggets, and put up 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in 36 games as a starter.
His shooting splits were also markedly better as a starter than a reserve last year. In 39 appearances off the bench, Westbrook shot just 39.2% from the field and 30.8% from three point range. In his starts, he shot 50.4% and 33.8%, respectively. Westbrook has never been known as an efficient shooter, but these are huge discrepancies and point to the fact that Russ can still get it done as a lead guard.
The Kings had hoped to send Monk to Detroit in a sign-and-trade deal for Schröder that would have created the opening to also sign Westbrook, but Sacramento was forced to pivot and sign Schröder outright. Miami then moved on to acquire Duncan Robinson, so that potential deal is dead as well.
At the moment, the Kings are stuck with their logjam at shooting guard and are unable to move the player they would prefer to send out in any trade. It remains to be seen if GM Scott Perry can solve this problem over the summer, or if this situation will continue into the season.