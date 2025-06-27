Kings Draft Review and Roster Outlook: Busy Offseason Looms
Just twenty-four hours removed from making a splash by trading into the first round of the draft, the Sacramento Kings added another young player to their roster for the upcoming season. Having traded with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the No.24 pick on Wednesday night and using that pick to select Colorado State University senior guard Nique Clifford, the Kings opted to retain their second-round pick and bring in another potential contributor.
With the No.42 pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings selected Maxime Raynaud. The 22-year-old senior from France played at Stanford University, averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this past season. The 7-foot center also has the shooting touch the Kings are looking for, connecting on 34% of his three-point attempts last year.
With the draft now in their rearview mirror, the Kings’ front office can shift their focus to the next set of offseason tasks. First and foremost, the team needs to prioritize signing Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis to contract extensions to keep them in Sacramento for the foreseeable future. Both players are regarded as cornerstones for the future, and it would be a shock if either of them were not with the team for the upcoming season.
In addition to signing their own young players to contract extensions, the Kings will also need to make decisions on whether to bring back veteran free agents such as Jake LaRavia, Markelle Fultz, and Trey Lyles. The organization will also need to determine which players from other teams to bring into the fold when free agency begins on July 6th. Notable names that have been linked with Sacramento thus far include veteran guards Dennis Schröder, Tyus Jones, Malcolm Brogdon, Ty Jerome, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young.
Finally, the Kings will reportedly look to trade one or more of their high-profile players. Talk around the league is that the front office has made inquiries to gauge the market for Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Zach Lavine. In LaVine’s case, there is the additional wrinkle of the veteran guard’s contract extension eligibility this summer, which could complicate (or accelerate) the team’s decision to trade him.
One primary trade target that has emerged is Golden State Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga, who would bring youth, athleticism, and dynamic scoring ability to a team in need of all three attributes. A sign-and-trade would be the only way for the Kings to acquire Kuminga, so it will be interesting to see what kind of package GM Scott Perry offers, if the Kings are indeed interested. Kuminga has stated his desire to be more of a focal point moving forward, rather than a role player.
The Sacramento Kings’ front office has already shown that they are willing and able to make moves this offseason, judging by the trade to acquire the No.24 pick and the reports alluding to other transactions. Fans will be hoping that all of the talk turns into action over the next couple of weeks. This offseason has the makings of becoming the most eventful - and possibly successful - summer in recent memory for the Kings organization.