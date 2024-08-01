NBA Insider Reveals Asking Price for 2 Kings Trade Targets
The Sacramento Kings have been linked to the Brooklyn Nets' wing duo of Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith for a while, but with no move seemingly close, fans have to wonder what is preventing a trade.
NBA Insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points joined Sactown Sports 1140 AM to talk about his recent Robert Williams III report, along with the Brooklyn tandem.
Siegel reported that the Nets are asking for two first-round picks in any trade for Johnson, especially after seeing the haul they got in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster.
"There's been teams that have talked to the Nets about what they would be wanting for [Johnson and Finney-Smith]. Obviously, the Nets are looking for draft picks at this time, and for a player like Cam Johnson... they're going to be asking for at least two first-round picks."- NBA Insider Brett Siegel
Siegel goes on to say that Johnson should expect to begin the season in Brooklyn as a candidate to be moved at the 2024-25 trade deadline, but anything can happen.
Johnson, 28, averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season while shooting 39.1 percent from deep, continuing to be one of the premier shooters at his size. The 6-foot-8 forward is heading into year two of a four-year deal worth $94.5 million, an unfavorable contract if the Kings were to give up two first-rounders to get him.
Siegel says Finney-Smith might be going for a similar price, but the Nets could be more flexible with him.
"I've heard rumblings that [the Nets] are looking for two first-round picks [for Finney-Smith], that's what they were looking for at the trade deadline. But, I believe he's going to be gettable for one."- NBA Insider Brett Siegel
Finney-Smith, 31, is on a more favorable deal, making just $14.9 million next season before a $15.3 million player option in 2025-26. DFS averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, but the career 35.5 percent three-point shooter is a valuable 3-and-D forward.
The Kings have no reason to give up two first-rounders for Finney-Smith and would be significantly better off waiting until next season's trade deadline when the Nets are a surefire lottery team and are ready to sell DFS and Cam Johnson at a reasonable price.
Either Nets forward would be a valuable asset in Sacramento, as the Kings desperately need more wing depth, but a trade before the season starts is unlikely if Brooklyn is firm on their reported asking price.
