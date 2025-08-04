NBA Insider Reveals Warriors' Priority in Potential Jonathan Kuminga, Kings Trade
There have been all kinds of reports, mock trades, and hot takes thrown around when it comes to a return for Jonathan Kuminga in a potential sign-and-trade between the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga, and Sacramento Kings.
First, it was reported that the Kings were offering Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second-round picks. After little interest from Golden State, the Kings reportedly upped their offer to Malik Monk and a lottery-protected first-round pick.
While this is a significant offer, there was a brief moment where fans were a bit worried that Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis might be included in the deal. Luckily, neither Keon nor Keegan were discussed in the trade. Sam Amick Joined The Morning Roast and shut down any thoughts that one of the Kings’ two best defensive players would be on the move.
“Keegan and Keon haven’t even been discussed for what it’s worth”
I’m sure the Warriors asked about both Murray and Ellis, but the Kings likely envision a future where Kuminga, Ellis, and Murray make up the two, three, and four in the starting lineup. Kuminga would actually be the youngest of the three, but Ellis and Murray would fit in with the same timeline and give Sacramento some real building blocks to work with.
Including Malik Monk makes sense for Sacramento, as much as it may be a bit of an overpay for a restricted free agent that is mostly valued on what he could be, not what he currently is.
Unfortunately for Sacramento and Monk, there are too many off-guards on the roster, and finding time for all of them behind Zach LaVine is going to be a massive headache for Doug Christie. Monk is a good player, and in a perfect world, the Kings would’ve been able to keep him, but Jonathan Kuminga makes more sense on this current roster and for the future.
With Murray and Ellis off the table, the Kings and Warriors are starting to run out of options to get a deal done. Golden State also faces complications trying to prevent a first apron hard cap from triggering.
The Warriors would likely need to find a suitor for either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody if they want to avoid the hard cap and sign their reported free agent targets. This could go on for a long time, but Amick thinks there is a way to get this deal done.
“Go completely unprotected on the 2030 first rounder and if the Kings obliged, then it feels like that deal would get done.”
As of now, it seems like Sacramento is reluctant to give away an unprotected first-round pick, which makes sense. Amick went on to say that he believes Kings’ GM, Scott Perry, is in a position where he doesn’t need to make this deal.
After joining the Kings this offseason, Perry likely isn’t expected to completely turn over the roster right away, as much as fans might want him to. The Kings can be patient here while the Warriors are under pressure to get something done either way, so they are able to fill out their roster. As good as Kuminga could be for the Kings, an unprotected first-round pick is a lot of value to give up.
There remains the possibility that the two sides could agree to lighter protections, say top five or top ten. This would give Sacramento some safety in case they end up near the top of the lottery while adding a lot more value for Golden State.
Whether that would be enough remains to be seen, but this may drag on if Golden State sticks with it’s stance on the pick being unprotected. The Phoenix Suns have also shown interest in a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade, but don't have access to a first-round pick. While the Suns made a sizeable offer, the Warriors reportedly had zero interest despite the Suns also meeting Kuminga’s salary wishes.
A deal may not be as close as it seems, but the Kings look like the front-runners if the race is even still on. Golden State has reportedly shut down any talk of a sign and trade and believes that Kuminga will eventually sign the 2-year offer they presented.
Kuminga would be leaving a lot of money on the table if he took the qualifying offer he received rather than the 2-year offer, but there seems to be a chance he wants to take that bet. Kuminga’s relationship with coach Steve Kerr and the team has been strained, and it doesn’t appear he wants to return. Trading Kuminga to your in-state rival probably isn’t on the top of the Warriors' priority list, but they risk losing him for nothing if they don’t move him now.