New Report on Potential Kings-76ers Trade
As the entire NBA community continues to process Saturday’s blockbuster deal that saw the Los Angeles Lakers land Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings fans continue to wonder if and when the Kings will make a deal.
While most of the recent chatter has been centered around star guard De’Aaron Fox and a potential deal with the San Antonio Spurs, the Kings continued to be mentioned regarding role players around the league.
The newest name linked with the Kings is Philadelphia 76ers wing Caleb Martin. Per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the Kings, Lakers, and Miami Heat have shown interest.
“Lakers and Sacramento Kings are conducting due diligence on a potential trade for Caleb Martin,” Pompey reported. “The source said the Miami Heat also contemplated reacquiring their former key role player.”
Martin, 29, has played in 31 games for the Sixers this season, including 24 starts. The six-foot-five forward is averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a career-high 30.4 minutes per game. He has shooting splits of 43.5/37.9/62.2.
The Kings have been linked with several forwards in recent weeks, including John Collins of the Utah Jazz and Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets. Kings fans and media alike have been pleading for weeks for the front office to make a deal and bring in some frontcourt help and bench depth.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 6th.
