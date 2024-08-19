One Huge Misconception About the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings made the blockbuster trade of the offseason in a three-team deal that landed them six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. While acquiring a third star to put next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is undoubtedly the correct move, many fans and media outlets are skewing the narrative.
DeRozan is one of the best wing scorers of this generation and an underrated playmaker, but many have questioned how he will fit into Sacramento's system defensively.
Last season, the Kings were heavily slept on in terms of their team defense. After Kevin Huerter went down with his shoulder injury and sophomore guard Keon Ellis entered the starting lineup, the Kings catapulted into the realm of the NBA's top defenses.
The five-man lineup of De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis ranked as the fifth-best defensive lineup in the NBA by points allowed per 100 possessions (minimum 500 possessions played together).
Now, swapping Barnes out of that lineup for DeRozan, who is just as good of a defender but is at least three levels ahead on offense, takes the Kings to another tier.
DeRozan was not the only offseason addition for Sacramento. The Kings added three defensive studs: Jordan McLaughlin, Devin Carter, and Jalen McDaniels.
Rookie Devin Carter is expected to be sidelined for the rest of 2024, but the signing of McLaughlin to fill his role on the bench is crucial. McLaughlin is one of the most underrated backup point guards in the league, and his impressive defensive stats prove it.
Even when Carter returns from injury and takes minutes away from McLaughlin, he showed throughout his college career how great he is on that side of the ball. While averaging 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, Carter was also doing the dirty work on defense. Carter has drawn comparisons to some of the NBA's top guard defenders, like Jrue Holiday, Marcus Smart, and Derrick White.
In the 2022-23 season, the Kings won 48 games but were ranked as the NBA's 24th-highest defensive rating. Despite a two-win drop-off in the 2023-24 season, the Kings jumped to the 14th-highest defensive rating. Could we see another defensive jump from the Kings next season?
Putting NBA steal leader De'Aaron Fox next to two improving defenders Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray, and the new additions, the Kings are poised to become a top-ten defense in the league.
