Predicting Kings F Keegan Murray's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray capped off an impressive first year by breaking the record for most three-pointers made by a rookie in a season in NBA history. After being the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the former Iowa Hawkeyes forward proved many doubters wrong and delivered for Sacramento.
Murray played a significant role in Sacramento's first playoff appearance since 2006 and then followed it up with an improved sophomore year.
Last season, Murray averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and one steal per game with 45.4/35.8/83.1 shooting splits. While his three-point percentage took a dip from his rookie year (41.1%), he took a significant leap on the defensive end and progressively worked on his shot-creating skillset.
With the addition of DeMar DeRozan, Murray gets pushed to the fourth or fifth option on offense, but how will that affect his performance? Here is a look at how his 2024-25 stat line might shake out:
Predicted Averages: 14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK, 1.0 TOV, 49.0/39.7/84.5
Keegan Murray will be vital for this Kings squad desperate for a postseason push. While his scoring and overall usage will likely take a hit from last season, his efficiency will be key. If Murray can get back to hitting over 40 percent of his three-point attempts, Sacramento will be in a great position.
Playing alongside De'Aaron Fox, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis, Murray has to shape himself into an elite 3-and-D threat for the KIngs to make the most of his presence.
We should expect Murray to continue making strides on defense, getting his steal and block averages up, along with being a more avid rebounder.
Even with the addition of DeRozan, we could see Murray increase his scoring output, but that is fairly unlikely. Murray's efficiency will be much more important than his volume, and a near 50/40/85 season would be ideal from the third-year forward.
Previous Predictions:
