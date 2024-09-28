Report: 2 Kings Injured Ahead of Training Camp
After getting hit with the injury bug during their late playoff push last season, the Sacramento Kings have already hit a roadblock ahead of training camp.
The Kings have announced that Trey Lyles suffered a left groin strain and Jordan McLaughlin suffered a grade 2 right ankle sprain, both during off-season workouts.
Lyles will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks, and McLaughlin in two. Both players will miss the start of training camp if not all of it.
Last season, Lyles missed 24 games due to injury, including the first 13 contests of the year. With a serious lack of forward depth in Sacramento, the Kings cannot afford to lose valuable pieces for extended time.
McLaughlin, who the Kings signed in free agency this offseason, was brought in to be a valuable backup point guard to De'Aaron Fox, especially while rookie Devin Carter is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Now, with Kevin Huerter, Carter, McLaughlin, and Lyles all likely to miss training camp, other players in Sacramento's locker room will have to step up. With Lyles likely to miss training camp and the start of the preseason, offseason acquisition Jalen McDaniels or undrafted rookie Isaiah Crawford could make the most of the opportunity.
As for the McLaughlin injury, we could see sophomore guard Colby Jones get some backup point guard reps in training camp, or undrafted rookie Boogie Ellis capitalize in his position.
While it is a downer to see a barrage of injuries ahead of training camp, it could open the door for Sacramento's young core to step up.
