Report: Kings Included Monk in Proposed Trade with Warriors
After an eventful few days in Sacramento that net the Kings Dennis Schröder, Drew Eubanks, and Dario Šarić via free agency and trades, the Kings continue to get linked to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
But unlike in the past days and weeks, there's more information on what the potential deal would look like between the two Northern California teams.
According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Kings have expressed interest in including Malik Monk in any potential trade that would see them acquire Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors, but so far, the Warriors have not been receptive to those offers.
"Sources say that Sacramento, meanwhile, would be interested in including Malik Monk in any outgoing trade package, but nothing substantial has materialized with the Warriors."
Scott Perry and the Kings are working hard to move Monk as they try to rebalance the roster, but so far, that's been easier said than done, as Monk's trade value is low compared to what we all thought coming into the offseason.
Kuminga is one of the biggest names left on the free agent/trade market, as he's filled with potential at 22 years old and plays the highly coveted wing position. On the flipside, Monk plays a position that's easier to come by at the shooting guard spot, which is likely one of the reasons the Kings have had trouble trading him.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 30.5% from three last season with the Warriors, and is making his case to go to a new team so that he can prove that he's a star.
He isn't the best shooter, with a career 33.2% three-point percentage, but Kuminga excels at getting to the rim. He uses his athleticism to get to the hoop like no one other than Monk can really do on the Kings.
Zach LaVine can still get to the rim at times, but he's more of a shooter/shot creator than a driver at this point in his career. And pairing Kuminga with shooters in LaVine, Keon Ellis, and Keegan Murray has the potential to be a great offense.
The Kings have a lot of talent on their roster with LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis, but they don't have a clear number one. Turning the reigns over to Kuminga would be drastic, but would certainly be a move made with the future in mind, especially compared to the Schröder signing.
But it makes sense that the Warriors aren't interested in a trade package centered around Monk. They already Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody who can man the two-guard spot. And like with saw with Schröder last season, Monk being a pick and roll player may not fit well in Golden State's offense.
There's still a chance that the Kings and Warriors work out a trade, but it feels like at this point, Perry and the Kings are going to look elsewhere to move Monk or go another direction to balance out the roster.