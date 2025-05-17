Sacramento Kings All-Time Starting Five: Point Guard
With the Kings franchise having just wrapped up its 40th season in Sacramento, now seems as good a time as any to reflect on the past and celebrate some of the best players who have ever put on the jersey. In this series, I will feature the Sacramento Kings’ “All-Time Starting Five” one player at a time.
Previously, we’ve covered the Small Forward (Peja Stojaković), Shooting Guard (Mitch Richmond), and Center (DeMarcus Cousins) positions. This week, I will profile the point guard that many fans will wish was still on the team: DeAaron Fox.
The Sacramento Kings drafted De'Aaron Fox fifth overall in 2017 after he played one season at the University of Kentucky. Coincidentally, both Mitch Richmond (1988) and DeMarcus Cousins (2010) were also drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings. It would seem that the 5th spot is the place the Kings have had their most successful draft picks.
After a slow start, averaging just 11 points and 4 assists in his rookie season, Fox made a huge leap forward in development during his second season. “Swipa” finished the 2018-2019 season with averages of over 17 points and 7 assists per game, and came in second in the NBA Most Improved Player Award voting.
As Fox continued to improve and develop over the next three seasons, team success did not follow. From the 2019-2020 season through the 2021-2022 season, the Kings only averaged 30 wins, and the franchise’s streak of missing the playoffs grew to 16 seasons.
Individually, Fox became an absolute weapon on the offensive end of the court. The young lefty displayed explosive athleticism, unparalleled speed and quickness, and an uncanny ability to drive into the lane and get to the rim. His outside shot still needed work, but Fox’s ability to slash and score or drive and kick out to an open shooter was proving difficult for opponents to defend.
Everything came together for Fox - and for the team - in the 2022-2023 season. The arrival of head coach Mike Brown and a full offseason to gel with new teammate Domantas Sabonis were catalysts for Fox to take his game to new heights. With the new offensive scheme and a talented pick-and-roll/dribble hand-off partner in Sabonis, Fox became a much more efficient scorer while retaining his ability to explode for huge games when needed.
The inaugural “Beam Team” ended Sacramento’s playoff drought, and despite a first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, the fanbase was brimming with hope and optimism for the first time in the better part of two decades. Fox was named to the NBA All-Star Game and was a third-team All-NBA selection for the season.
In addition, Fox was the first ever recipient of the Jerry West Trophy, given to the winner of the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award. Fox finished the season with averages of over 25 points and 6 assists per game, while shooting over 51% from the field.
Unfortunately, the 2022-2023 season would represent the peak for the Kings. The next two seasons would see the team regress in wins from 48 to 46 to 40 and lose in the play-in tournament both years. Fox continued his excellent play, but it was not enough and the team chemistry that had been so evident had seemingly disappeared.
On a personal level, Fox displayed his incendiary scoring skills. In a two-day stretch from November 15-16, 2024, Fox scored 109 points and became just the third player in NBA history to score as many as 109 points in two days, joining Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain in that club. Fox’s 60-point eruption in the first of those two games represents a Kings franchise record.
However impressive Fox’s scoring and playmaking was, chaos ensued for the Sacramento Kings and their star point guard. Head coach Mike Brown was fired less than halfway through the season, and ultimately Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in early February 2025.
Despite undeniable talent and an obvious desire (and ability) to raise his level of play in the most crucial games and moments, De’Aaron Fox leaves behind a legacy in Sacramento of unfulfilled expectations and missed opportunities. However, having seen his play for 8 seasons in Sacramento, I would still take Fox as my point guard over anyone else the Kings have had since 1985.