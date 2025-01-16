Sacramento Kings Rumored to be Targeting Utah Jazz Star
The Doug Christie renaissance continues to give the city of Sacramento hope that the Sacramento Kings can successfully return to the playoffs this season. With a 7-2 record since the coaching change, the team seems imbued with a new hunger, energy, and focus. The defensive-minded Christie has coached the team to a top-five defensive rating since taking the reins.
However, this is still the same roster that went on a six-game losing streak last month. The frontcourt is particularly weak. Starters DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray are solid, but an analysis of the bench leaves a lot to be desired.
Trey Lyles has shaken off his early season struggles and has given the team several quality performances in recent weeks, including scoring in double digits in 4 of 5 games while raising his three-point percentage for the season to a respectable 37.5%. Isaac Jones has been a pleasant surprise as an undrafted rookie, but is still relatively raw, while veterans Doug McDermott and Jae Crowder are DNP-CDs on most nights.
It’s clear that Sacramento’s frontcourt could be improved via trade. If rumors are to be believed, the Kings may have a target in mind. According to rumors, the Sacramento Kings are interested in Utah Jazz forward John Collins.
Collins is having a career year. The 27-year-old, eight-year veteran out of Wake Forest is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2 stocks in 29.9 minutes per game. He has been shooting the lights out this season, with splits of 52.5/43.8/86.7. The 6-foot-9 Collins is long, athletic, and can guard multiple positions.
Any potential trade package would almost certainly be centered around out-of-favor guard Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles’ expiring contract, and one or more draft picks for Collins. Losing the fan-favorite Lyles would hurt, but it’s clear Collins represents a major upgrade. A snag in the deal may come in the form of Jazz CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, who is known for demanding large returns for his players.
It will be interesting to see if the Kings and Jazz are able to get a deal done before the deadline, as it’s clear a deal of this structure would make a lot of sense for both teams.
The Kings play again on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!