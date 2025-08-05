Warriors Keeping Two Key Players Out of Jonathan Kuminga, Kings Trade Talks
The Golden State Warriors have been openly trying to find restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga a new home with a potential sign-and-trade, but the potential suitors for the 22-year-old forward are slim.
The teams that have reportedly shown the most interest in Kuminga have been the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, and, most prominently, the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have been the most serious suitor for Kuminga this offseason, with a reported trade offer of Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, which is likely the best offer the Warriors could get.
The Warriors have preferred to receive an unprotected first-round pick in any Kuminga deal, and do not seem to value Monk as much as many would expect, which makes a potential trade difficult. That seems to have been the most lucrative offer the Kings are willing to make, and Golden State's most recent demands make it even harder.
The Warriors reportedly do not want to give up either Moses Moody or Buddy Hield, even though, from a financial standpoint, it would be necessary in many scenarios.
"Anyone saying the first-round pick protections are the only obstacle to a Kings-Warriors sign-and-trade is wrong, as I'm told Golden State really doesn't want to move either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody (which would be required)," NBA insider Sam Amick posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"And yes, as @timkawakami reported, the Warriors are indeed signaling that they expect Kuminga to be on their roster next season. That being said, nearly two months remains before his qualifying offer deadline (Oct. 1). Plenty of time for something to change here."
The growing expectation has been that Kuminga will be staying in Golden State, at least until the 2025-26 NBA trade deadline, but the Kings have put themselves in a position to possibly acquire him in the future. If Kuminga signs the qualifying offer and hits free agency next summer, the Kings will likely be at the top of his list.
Regardless, many people are unsure how Kuminga would fit in Sacramento, and how valuable an asset the franchise should be willing to give up for him, but it is hard to pass on a 22-year-old, former seventh overall pick who still has plenty of potential to be a difference-maker in the NBA.
