76ers 'Disappointed, Pissed' By Knicks Fans Invasion
The New York Knicks were reduced to playing Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers with only seven men, but somehow had the better-stocked support.
Not only did the shorthanded Knicks earn a 97-92 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, but visiting New York supporters turned Wells Fargo Center into a de facto vacation home.
Despite the prescience of Philadelphia basketball celebrities like Allen Iverson and Dawn Staley, pro-Knicks chants became more audible as the voicers' team inched closer to a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven set and the jubilation spread to the concourses and exits. The conquering was perhaps complete when the visitors donned the 76ers' statue of franchise legend Wilt Chamberlain in a Knicks jersey (h/t Spencer McKercher of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Knicks fans are known for traveling well, as opposing arenas frequently broke out into "MVP" chants for star point guard Jalen Brunson this season. But considering the intense eternal rivalry between New York City and Philadelphia, 76ers franchise face Joel Embiid couldn't help but be "disappointed" by the invasion.
"I think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing," Embiid said in the aftermath, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they're down the road. (But) I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up, and I don't think that should happen. Yeah, it's not OK."
Embiid was the most frequent target of metropolitan jeers on Sunday, as he has become public enemy no. 1 in New York for his physical play throughout the series. The NBA's reigning MVP was limited to one point in the final period was Sunday, a stark contrast from the 50-point showing in Game 3 that saw him sink 33 over the latter 24 minutes.
Brunson, who put up a historic performance to the tune of a franchise playoff record 47 point, is used to playing in a loud Wells Fargo Center as a former member of the Villanova Wildcats' men's basketball team. The arena frequently hosts high-profile Villanova games and this ongoing series has been staged beneath two national championship banners that Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart helped attain.
A New Jersey native, Brunson has maintained ties to Philadelphia through his vocal support of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles (whose stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, sits a stone's throw away from Wells Fargo). Brunson acknowledged the passion of Philly fans but was nonetheless impressed by the turnout of his new adoring pubic.
“This Philadelphia fan base, I’ve said this before, they’re very relentless, very passionate,” Brunson said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. “I mean, I’m an Eagles fan, I would know. But seeing the Knicks, hearing the Knicks here is pretty cool. It’s awesome.”
The Knicks will have a chance to wrap up the series in familiar territory, as the series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!