Does Mikal Bridges Trade Spell the End For Knicks Starter?
The New York Knicks acquiring of Bridges will perhaps inevitably cause others to burn.
Amidst metropolitan jubilation over the reported arrival of former Villanova Wildcat/Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges, Knicks insiders appear to believe that the addition of a fourth Philadelphian will lead to the end of the Isaiah Hartenstein era.
"Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to be a top target for several opposing teams in free agency," SNY insider Ian Begley reported. "With the offers that Hartenstein is expected to command on open market, it’s become increasingly unlikely that New York will be able to retain Hartenstein, per SNY sources."
"The Knicks are still determined to keep OG Anunoby in free agency, sources tell ESPN, but the ability to resign center Isaiah Hartenstein becomes more difficult now," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke news of the Bridges trade, further declared. "The Knicks are loading up on wings to match up with the NBA champion Boston Celtics."
Hartenstein's second season in New York was perhaps his magnum opus to date: the 26-year-old leaped into the Knicks' starting lineup after Mitchell Robinson was lost to a long-term injury. He maintained, perhaps even boosted, the team's interior efforts, pulling in a career-best 8.3 rebounds.
The former Los Angeles Clipper even wound up retaining the starting center job after Robinson returned from injury. He appeared in the starting lineup for 49 games after getting just 12 over his first five campaigns.
Once Hartenstein broke out, many assumed that he was playing himself out of the Knicks' price range. He previously signed a two-year deal worth $16 million upon joining the Knicks prior to the 2022-23 season. Rumors have since surfaced about the Knicks exploring trades involving Robinson in an attempt to keep Hartenstein aboard, but Bridges' arrival could force to sacrifice him or Julius Randle, who is due to a likely large extension soon.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!