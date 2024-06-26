BREAKING: Knicks Trade For Another Villanova Star
The New York Knicks' Villanova Wildcat litter just got a little bigger.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowsi, the New York Knicks have acquired Brooklyn Nets star to exchange for forward Bojan Bogdanovic, four unproected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick (via Milwaukee), a pick swap, and a second-rounder.
Bridges joins fellow former Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, all of whom worked with him on The Main Line. Bridges was a part of two national championship teams at Villanova, working alongside Brunson and DiVincenzo for each and with Hart on the former. The previous Nova trio hardly hid their desire to see Bridges added to the fold and, per Wojnarowski, their wish has been fulfilled.
Set to enter his seventh season, Bridges was briefly the Nets' headliner after he was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in exchange in the deal that sent Kevin Durant out west. He averaged 19.6 points with 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as Brooklyn missed out on the NBA postseason.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
