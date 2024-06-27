Jalen Brunson Offers Advice For Future Knicks
Time will tell how many new New York Knicks Jalen Brunson will have to work with by the time this week's NBA Draft wraps up.
Whoever they are, Brunson offered some sterling advice for them on the Knicks' social media channels, advising them to become film buffs if they're going to don Manhattan's famous shades of blue and orange.
"Make sure you watch a lot of film," Brunson said. "Don't leave early. Be the last one out of the gym. Come back at night and shoot. Do all the little things, every single little thing, you'll be successful."
The most important advice of all, however, involves a single bit of hesitance and restraint.
"Stay away from Josh," Brunson says, hardly able to contain a small smirk as he refers to his mischievous teammate and friend Josh Hart.
Brunson, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, obviously accepted and embraced whatever advice was bestowed to him, as he has not only become an NBA staple but one of the Association's most accomplished young faces. Firmly entrenched with the Knicks and launching them into the upper echelon of championship contenders, Brunson earned his first All-Star and All-NBA team invites over this past season, which saw him guide New York to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
The Knicks' busy week has culminated at the draft, which saw them land French teenager Pacome Dadiet with the 25th overall pick gleaned from the Kristaps Porzingis trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Time will tell if any fellow freshmen join Dadiet as the Knicks currently own two picks in the second round set to be staged on Thursday late afternoon (4 p.m. ET, ESPN).
