Knicks Fill Two Big Holes in Latest Mock Draft
The New York Knicks are one of a few teams with multiple picks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, giving them an opportunity to kill two birds in one night.
In Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft from ESPN, he starts the Knicks off by selecting Duke center Kyle Filipowski.
"Filipowski's skill level at his size is a legitimate calling card with NBA-caliber handling, passing and (ideally) shooting ability from outside the arc in time. He is a unique prospect, if not for every team. And while it might take the right fit for him to be optimized on an NBA roster, we are drafting for value here -- the No. 24 pick makes a nice spot for the Knicks to draft him," Woo writes.
Filipowski averaged 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in his two years at Duke, and there's reason to believe he could post similar numbers in the NBA if he ends up in the right spot. The Knicks might not be the easiest place to crack the rotation, but given the fact that Isaiah Hartenstein is a free agent this summer, New York needs to add some depth at the center spot.
With the No. 25 pick, Woo sends California wing Jaylon Tyson to the Knicks.
"Tyson was a popular sleeper around the league during the season, but has since become a little bit divisive, with some teams viewing him as a top-20 caliber prospect while others have him as more of a fringe first-rounder. Tyson, ranked No. 28 in ESPN's Top 100, has the offensive game to deliver on this slot in the right situation. I split the difference here in handing him to the Knicks," Woo writes.
Tyson, 21, played three years in college at three different schools (Texas, Texas Tech and California), but finally found a home in Berkeley.
He averaged 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, a sign that he can score in droves. Tyson's ability to create and crash the boards would be welcomed by whoever drafted him, and his success in crashing the glass should impress coach Tom Thibodeau.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26.
