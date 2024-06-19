Knicks Land Two Guards in Latest Mock Draft

All Knicks

The 2024 NBA Draft is a week away and the New York Knicks have two first-round picks.

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) controls the ball against Baylor Bears guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) in the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are a week away from the 2024 NBA Draft, and they currently hold the Nos. 24 & 25 picks in the first round.

There is no guarantee that the Knicks will keep both picks, but if they do, a guard could be in the cards for New York.

That's why CBS Sports writer Adam Finkelstein sent Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter to the Knicks with the No. 24 pick.

"Walter could certainly be off the board by this point, but if he's available, he makes a ton of sense for the Knicks. He has the physical tools to defend the way Tom Thibodeau wants, he's a projectable shooter he helps improve their depth in the middle of the lineup," Finkelstein wrote.

Walter averaged 14.5 points per game and shot 34 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season with the Bears. Walter has been mocked much sooner than No. 24, but he was originally a lottery pick that could fall on draft night. If he's there when the Knicks are on the clock, he should definitely be up for consideration.

For safe measures, Finkelstein wanted to ensure the Knicks were happy with a shooting guard, so for the No. 25 pick, New York took Miami's Kyshawn George.

"A backup big would make a lot of sense given Isaiah Hartenstein's free agency, but with Ware, Missi, Edey and Holmes off the board (or if the Knicks are confident they can resign Hartenstein), George gives them a developmental late-blooming big wing that they can groom in Westchester," Finkelstein wrote.

George, unlike Walter, is trending in the opposite direction. He has been moving up draft boards given his raw abilities and it would be a surprise if the Knicks had a chance to take him. That being said, if he's there, the Knicks should be up to take him.

The Knicks likely won't make both of these picks, let alone taking two players at the same position. However, there could be strong value plays in the mid-20's, and the Knicks should leave the war room on Wednesday night feeling good about their new prospect(s).

