Taj Gibson Talks Return to Knicks
It's said that nothing good happens after 2 a.m., but don't tell that to New York Knicks veteran Taj Gibson.
Gibson's return to the Knicks was one of more bizarre, yet enjoyable, subplots of the 2023-24 season, as the 38-year-old was called for a second tour of Manhattan duty amidst injuries in the metropolitan interior. It was his second term with the Knicks after a three-season stretch between 2019 and 2022.
Gibson spoke about his return to New York on an episode of the Club 520 Podcast co-hosted by fellow NBA mainstay Jeff Teague, recalling that his recurring supervisor, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, asked for a quick turnaround upon losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to a long-term injury in December.
"I've seen (Robinson) get hurt and I was like 'I know this fool ain't going to call me,'" Gibson recalled with a smirk. "I go to sleep. I wake up, it's 3 a.m. 'Yo, you in shape?'"
Gibson's wee hours call reunited him with Thibodeau, who previously oversaw the start of his NBA career in Chicago. The two later reunited in Minnesota before a metropolitan reunion awaited upon Thibodeau's hiring in 2020.
So close is Gibson's bond with Thibodeau that he's even able to pull off a reasonably realistic impression of the active Knicks boss. Once Gibson confirmed he was indeed in shape, Thibodeau wasted no time getting him back into the fold.
"'Can you be ready tomorrow?' Oh s***, it's moving quick!" Gibson recalled. "Next thing you know, I'm on the court. That's Thibs, bro. I'm on the court, he don't care, he's like 'stay out there.'"
Gibson wound up playing 16 games (1 start) for the Knicks on a series of 10-day contracts, averaging 1.8 rebounds in just over 10 minutes. With the Knicks unable to sign him to further 10-day deals, he finished his 15th NBA season with the Detroit Pistons.
Upon his final departure, Gibson appeared to leave an impression on Thibodeau, who hinted that the first-round pick from the 2009 draft could once against grace the Knicks' bench ... albeit in a quarter zip and khakis rather than shorts.
"We always have a spot for him. It’s an open door," Thibodeau said of the idea of Gibson becoming an assistant coach, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "We will see how everything unfolds going forward. I think he still has something left in the tank. I think he’s going to be a terrific coach when that time comes, as well. We’ll see how everything goes.”
