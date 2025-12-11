Knicks Reveal Miles McBride Injury Timeline

The New York Knicks will be without their emerging young guard, Miles McBride, for at least another week.

McBride, who sprained his left ankle in the 106-100 win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 7, will have his injury re-evaluated in a week, Andrew Crane of the New York Post reported.

McBride's injury occurred in the third quarter when he drove into the paint and was fouled while attempting a layup, drawing a shooting foul. He then landed awkwardly out of play. Bride stayed in the game to for his free throws, then exited to the locker room and missed the remainder of the game.

Timeline of McBride's Injury

McBride had X-rays done after exiting the Magic game, and they came back negative. After a few days of rest, McBride underwent an MRI earlier this week on Dec. 8 to check for any soft tissue damage. The results of his MRI have not been officially announced.

It's also not clear what about McBride's ankle will be re-evaluated. He was spotted exiting the practice facility on the same day as his reportedly scheduled MRI.

With McBride's absence, the Knicks have lost a player who is averaging career-highs throughout the box score. McBride is currently averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting an effective 44.4% on 3-pointers.

The Knicks have turned to veteran guard Jordan Clarkson in McBride's absence. Clarkson scored 12 points on 50% shooting from the field and recorded three rebounds in the 117-101 win over the Raptors on Dec. 9.

Knicks' Injury Bug

The Knicks are currently off to their best start to any season this decade at 17-7 and are just two games back from sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. But the Knicks have been bitten by a recent injury bug.

Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a calf injury against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 5 and missed the Dec. 7 game against the Magic, but returned on Dec. 9 against the Jazz to tally 14 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist.

OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet both suffered injuries in November. Anuoby strained his hamstring and missed three weeks but returned in the game against the Jazz and has been active since. Shamet strained his right shoulder and is set to be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Despite all the injuries, the Knicks have continued to keep winning basketball games. They have now won eight of their last nine games and have a chance to get one step closer to winning the NBA Cup in a rematch against the Magic on Dec. 13.

