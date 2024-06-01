All Knicks

Virginia Star Could Be Perfect Fit for Knicks

Ryan Dunn could be one of the New York Knicks' picks in this month's draft.

Jan 17, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) reacts against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have two first-round picks at Nos. 24 & 25, and they could use one of them on Virginia forward Ryan Dunn.

"Dunn has a case as the best perimeter defender in this draft class," Kyle Irving of Sporting News writes. "Even though he only made seven three-pointers all regular season, his IQ and tools on the defensive end are too good to pass up in the first round. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would love having a versatile stopper like Dunn at his disposal."

Dunn is much closer to contributing for an NBA team on the defensive side of the ball than offense, but that's probably a better starting point for a team Tom Thibodeau coaches.

Standing 6-8 and weighing 216 pounds, Dunn has the ideal size of an NBA wing and can defend multiple positions.

The question with Dunn is if he'll be able to elevate his offensive game. If he can, he could build himself a decent career in the NBA. He'll have time with the Knicks to iron that out as he probably won't play right away, but having him in the building will give New York some future potential to work with.

