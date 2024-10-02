Knicks Sign Two More To Exhibit 10s
There's no rest for the wicked and apparently none for the New York Knicks either.
New York continued a busy Wednesday by announcing the signing of two more Exhibit 10 contracts, adding both Damion Baugh and Alex O'Connell to the fold. That comes shortly after they signed Chuma Okeke and T.J. Warren to similar deals while also confirming the long-gestating trade for Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns.
The 24-year-old Baugh spent last season in the Los Angeles Lakers system after going undrafted out of Memphis and TCU. In addition to a brief preseason appearance with the big club, he averaged 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 24 showings for the Lakers G League affiliate in South Bay and later joined the Knicks for their most recent Summer League affairs in Las Vegas. In five games (including three starts, Baugh scored 45 points and paired 10 rebounds with nine steals.
O'Connell, on the other hand, joins the Knicks after an equally multi-pronged basketball journey, working through Duke and Creighton before likewise going undrafted. He backed up Grayson Allen in Durham and gained professional experience overseas in Spain after going undrafted in 2023. He put up 43 points and nine rebounds in four showings for the Sacramento Kings' Summer League teams, in Las Vegas and California's capital.
With the Towns trade complete, the Knicks appear to be replenishing the back end of their roster as well as shoring up their Westchester depth after giving away several contracts to Charlotte so as financially stabilizing the deal. Among those traded were Charlie Brown Jr., DaQuan Jeffries and Duane Washington Jr., as well as Keita Bates-Diop, who originally came from Brooklyn in the Mikal Bridges deal.
The new Knicks will likely get plenty of time on the floor once preseason play tips off: the slate begins on Sunday evening when they face the Charlotte Hornets (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
