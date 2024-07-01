Knicks Center Options Dwindle After Goga Bitadze Re-Signs
The New York Knicks are inching toward a big problem in the big man game.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Goga Bitadze is returning to the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $25 million deal. That removes another interior option for the Knicks, who are reeling from reported departure of Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Knicks reportedly had their eyes on Bitadze, as well as other free agent centers such as Andre Drummond and Jonas Valanciunas. All three have since inked new deals, with the latter pair respectively moving onto Philadelphia and Washington.
New York's current centers under contract are Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims, both of who have linger in potential moving talks. Both are well-versed in the metropolitan systems with Robinson entering his seventh season and Sims his fourth. But considering Robinson's injury woes over the last two seasons (including a 51-game absence last time around), the Knicks would certainly like to have some depth to work with.
With Bitadze's signing, most of the top centers are off the market. Top man of the class Nic Claxton, for example, re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets. That leaves the Knicks in a bit of a tight spot and could have them crawling back to Precious Achiuwa, who was denied a qualifying offer upon his own free agency entry on Saturday.
While last week's draft saw the Knicks in cost-cutting strategies, they'll perhaps regret not addressing the center spot until the 58th and final choice, which saw them welcome German paint presence Ariel Hukporti. New York opted for backcourt men with three other selections, as teenage French sensation Pacome Dadiet led the way at 25th overall.
