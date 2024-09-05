All Knicks

Liberty Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Standings and More

Keep track of the New York Liberty's ongoing playoff chase.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty
In this story:

Seafoam season is due for a high-profile extension, as the New York Liberty are preparing to embark upon a 2024 postseason run.

New York is seeking its first-ever WNBA championship and the journey is set to get underway on Sept. 22. In the meantime, the Liberty and the rest of their WNBA sisters will complete their respective regular season slates, all of which cap out at 40 games.

The Liberty are seeking a return to the WNBA Finals, though they're hoping for a different ending in the potential return trip. The team that bested them last fall, the Las Vegas Aces, will be seeking their third consecutive championship and are looking to become the first team to pick up a trio since the Houston Comets won the original four. Other prominent contenders include the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, and Indiana Fever.

Keep track of the race to the final below complete with magic numbers and clinch scenarios for the Brooklyn bunch ...

Top 8

Team

W

L

GB

1. x-LIBERTY

27

6

2. x-Connecticut

24

9

3

3. x-Minnesota

24

9

3

4. x-Las Vegas

21

12

6

5. x-Seattle

20

13

7

6. x-Indiana

18

16

9 1/2

7 x-Phoenix

17

17

10 1/2

8. Chicago

11

22

16

(x-Clinched Playoff Spot)

Race For 8th

Team

W

L

GB (8th)

9. Atlanta

11

22

10. Washington

10

23

1

11. Dallas

9

24

2

12. Los Angeles

7

26

4

Liberty Magic Numbers

Clinch Playoff Spot: CLINCHED
Clinch Top 4 Seed: 1
Clinch Top Seed: 5

Liberty Clinching Scenarios

  • Liberty can clinch top four seed with win

Weekly Scores & Schedule

(All Times ET)
(All Games on WNBA League Pass)

Sunday, September 1

Connecticut 93, Seattle 86
Minnesota 79, Chicago 74
Indiana 100, Dallas 93
Las Vegas 97, Phoenix 79
Atlanta 80, Los Angeles 62

Monday, September 2

No Games

Tuesday, September 3

Seattle 71, Connecticut 64
Washington 90, Dallas 86
Las Vegas 90, Chicago 71
Phoenix 74, Atlanta 66

Wednesday, September 4

Indiana 93, Los Angeles 86

Thursday, September 5

Seattle @ LIBERTY, 7 p.m., WNYW/Amazon Prime Video
Washington @ Phoenix, 10 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Friday, September 6

Dallas @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Las Vegas @ Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Minnesota @ Indiana, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Los Angeles @ Chicago, 9:30 p.m., Ion

Saturday, September 7

Phoenix @ Seattle, 9 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Current Playoff Matchups

(1) LIBERTY vs (8) Chicago
(4) Las Vegas vs (5) Seattle
(3) Minnesota (6) Indiana
(2) Connecticut vs (7) Phoenix

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/New York Liberty