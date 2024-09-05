Liberty Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Standings and More
Seafoam season is due for a high-profile extension, as the New York Liberty are preparing to embark upon a 2024 postseason run.
New York is seeking its first-ever WNBA championship and the journey is set to get underway on Sept. 22. In the meantime, the Liberty and the rest of their WNBA sisters will complete their respective regular season slates, all of which cap out at 40 games.
The Liberty are seeking a return to the WNBA Finals, though they're hoping for a different ending in the potential return trip. The team that bested them last fall, the Las Vegas Aces, will be seeking their third consecutive championship and are looking to become the first team to pick up a trio since the Houston Comets won the original four. Other prominent contenders include the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, and Indiana Fever.
Keep track of the race to the final below complete with magic numbers and clinch scenarios for the Brooklyn bunch ...
Top 8
Team
W
L
GB
1. x-LIBERTY
27
6
2. x-Connecticut
24
9
3
3. x-Minnesota
24
9
3
4. x-Las Vegas
21
12
6
5. x-Seattle
20
13
7
6. x-Indiana
18
16
9 1/2
7 x-Phoenix
17
17
10 1/2
8. Chicago
11
22
16
(x-Clinched Playoff Spot)
Race For 8th
Team
W
L
GB (8th)
9. Atlanta
11
22
10. Washington
10
23
1
11. Dallas
9
24
2
12. Los Angeles
7
26
4
Liberty Magic Numbers
Clinch Playoff Spot: CLINCHED
Clinch Top 4 Seed: 1
Clinch Top Seed: 5
Liberty Clinching Scenarios
- Liberty can clinch top four seed with win
Weekly Scores & Schedule
(All Times ET)
(All Games on WNBA League Pass)
Sunday, September 1
Connecticut 93, Seattle 86
Minnesota 79, Chicago 74
Indiana 100, Dallas 93
Las Vegas 97, Phoenix 79
Atlanta 80, Los Angeles 62
Monday, September 2
No Games
Tuesday, September 3
Seattle 71, Connecticut 64
Washington 90, Dallas 86
Las Vegas 90, Chicago 71
Phoenix 74, Atlanta 66
Wednesday, September 4
Indiana 93, Los Angeles 86
Thursday, September 5
Seattle @ LIBERTY, 7 p.m., WNYW/Amazon Prime Video
Washington @ Phoenix, 10 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Friday, September 6
Dallas @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Las Vegas @ Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Minnesota @ Indiana, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Los Angeles @ Chicago, 9:30 p.m., Ion
Saturday, September 7
Phoenix @ Seattle, 9 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Current Playoff Matchups
(1) LIBERTY vs (8) Chicago
(4) Las Vegas vs (5) Seattle
(3) Minnesota (6) Indiana
(2) Connecticut vs (7) Phoenix
