Knicks Rivals 76ers Changing States?
One of the New York Knicks' biggest rivals could be headed going at least closer to the Shore.
Per a report from Tom Bergeron of ROI-NJ, state officials have engaged in discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers' ownership group about the development of a new arena in Camden that would be complemented by "commercial, residential, and retail offerings."
The report quotes from an email New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan sent to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the 76ers' parent company that would self-finance the project. The development would be built upon the former ground of Riverfront State Prison, which closed in 2009.
“We envision a multibillion-dollar, privately-led comprehensive mixed-use development north of the Ben Franklin Bridge that would serve as a transformative catalyst for Camden and New Jersey," Sullivan's letter, which was also coped to New Jersey government officials such as Gov. Phil Murphy, reads in part. “Anchored by a world-class arena, we believe that this project will enable development of significant residential, commercial, and retail offerings within the city of Camden.”
The 76ers, fresh off a first-round playoff loss to the Knicks last spring, have been stationed at Wells Fargo Center since 1996. Their lease at the arena expires in 2031 and HBSE is also working on a venue in the Market East District of Philadelphia.
Cooperation from New Jersey state officials is said to have HBSE "seriously" considering what Camden has to offer.
“We have worked tirelessly for the past five years to build an arena in Philadelphia and negotiations remain ongoing with city leadership regarding our proposal at Market East,” a HBSE spokesperson said in Bergeron's report. “The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season. As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one.”
The Sixers are no strangers to Camden, which already hosts the team's 125,000-square foot training facility erected in 2015. HBSE's portfolio also includes the NHL's New Jersey Devils as well as their Newark-based arena Prudential Center.
New Jersey, of course, previously hosted the New Jersey Nets on the campus of the Meadowlands for nearly three decades before they moved to Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Other New Jersey Net venues included Teaneck Armory, Rutgers Athletic Center, and the aforementioned Prudential Center.
