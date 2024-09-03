Knicks' G League Squad Reveals 2024-25 Schedule
The Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the NBA's New York Knicks, unveiled their 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday, the slate set to tip off against th Brooklyn Nets' prospects on Long Island on Nov. 10.
All G League teams are set to partake in a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament slate that will determine their placement in the Winter Showcase just before Christmas. Westchester, in fact, is the defending champion of the tournament, topping the Indiana Mad Ants in the final. The G League Knicks then went 12-22 in the ensuing regular season.
Other notable games on the 2024-25 slate include the home opener at Westchester County Center against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadlephia 76ers). WCC is back to hosting Knicks games after several years off due to the establishment being used as a COVID-19 testing site. Late in the regular season, Westchester will take to NBA hardwood when they face the Austin Spurs at Frost Bank Center, the home of the host's parent organization San Antonio.
While the 2024-25 Westchester Knicks roster has not been finalized, several notable names are on two-way contracts: their final draft pics, Kevin McCullar and Ariel Hukporti are under such an arrangement, as is 2024 Slam Dunk Contest participant Jacob Toppin.
View the full schedule below ...
(All Times Local)
(TV Info TBD)
(Tip-Off Tournament Games in BOLD)
November
10-@ Long Island, 3 p.m.
12-@ Long Island, 7 p.m.
15-@ Maine, 7 p.m.
17-@ Maine, 1 p.m.
21-Delaware, 7 p.m.
24-@ Delaware, 1 p.m.
29-Capital City, 7 p.m.
December
1-Capital City, 3 p.m.
6-@ Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.
8-@ Raptors 905, 2 p.m.
11-College Park, 11 a.m.
13-College Park, 7 p.m.
15-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
16-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
17-26: Winter Showcase, TBD
27-Motor City, 7 p.m.
30-Indiana, 7 p.m.
January
1-Indiana, 1 p.m.
2-Delaware, 7 p.m.
4-@ Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
6-Osceola, 7 p.m.
8-Sioux Falls, 7 p.m.
10-Sioux Falls, 7 p.m.
14-Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
15-Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
18-@ Windy City, 6 p.m.
20-@ Windy City, 11 a.m.
22-@ Raptors 905, 11 a.m.
24-Maine, 7 p.m.
27-Iowa, 7 p.m.
30-@ Osceola, 7 p.m.
February
7-@ Cleveland, 7 p.m.
8-@ Cleveland, 7 p.m.
10-Motor City, 7 p.m.
12-@ Birmingham, 7 p.m.
20-Delaware, 7 p.m.
21-Raptors 905, 7 p.m.
25-Long Island, 7 p.m.
28-@ Greensboro, 7 p.m.
March
1-@ Greensboro, 7 p.m.
4-vs. Austin (@ San Antonio, TX), 11 a.m.
6-@ Austin, 7 p.m.
9-@ Birmingham, 5 p.m.
11-Long Island, 11 a.m.
19-@ College Park, 7 p.m.
21-@ College Park, 7 p.m.
26-Maine, 7 p.m.
28-@ Capital City, 7 p.m.
29-@ Capital City, 7 p.m.
