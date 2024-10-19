Knicks Waive Guard Landry Shamet
Per Shams Charania and Bobby Marks of ESPN, the New York Knicks will waive guard Landry Shamet as they finalize their roster for Tuesday's season opener in Boston (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
"Shamet had a strong preseason, averaging 10.8 points per game," Charania notes. "Knicks will likely maintain roster at 12 standard players, and look to bring Shamet back once he recovers from dislocated shoulder."
Shamet is out indefinitely after suffering the shoulder injury in Tuesday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. He was playing on an Exhibit 9 contract, but seemed destined for the Knicks' primary rotation after playing healthy minutes and starting the Hornets matchup while the regulars rested.
Waiving Shamet comes just about 24 hours after the Knicks essentially ruled him out indefinitely after diagnosing him with a dislocated shoulder. The 27-year-old was in noticeable pain as he left the exhibition, hurting himself while trying to stop a Moussa Diabate drive during third period action.
Shamet is perhaps best known for his freshman season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, which saw him earn second honors on the All-Rookie Team. He spent last season with the Washington Wizards and has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
