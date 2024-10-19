Knicks Waive T.J. Warren, Chuma Okeke
The New York Knicks continued to trim their roster with opening night looming.
The Knicks announced that they waived both Chuma Okeke and T.J. Warren on Saturday while confirming the departure of Landry Shamet, which was first reported by Shams Charania and Bobby Marks of ESPN.
Warren, best known in NBA circles for his Phoenix-based breakout in the Walt Disney World bubble in 2020, averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in a trio of preseason appearances (9.9 minutes a game). His 62.5 percent success rate from the field was third-best over the exhibition slate behind only paint-dwellers Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukport.
Per SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley, Warren "had support among some NYK coaches and front office to make [the] roster", but that the release of the injured Shamet complicated matters, especially when it came to staying below the restrictive second apron. Begley further reported that Warren will report to G League Westchester and remain "in the mix" for an NBA call-up.
Okeke, formerly of the Orlando Magic, was on and off the Knicks' roster throughout the offseason and played sparingly in the preseason, averaging 0.3 points and assists in 18 total minutes.
The Knicks will tip off their 2024-25 season on Tuesday night against the defending champion Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
