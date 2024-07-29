Liberty Coach, Australia Fall in Olympic Upset
The Olympic dream became a nightmare for an Australian women's national basketball team overseen by New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.
Australia's quest to return to the Olympic podium got off to a shaky start in Paris on Monday, as the Opals dropped a 75-62 decision to Nigeria in the opener of both daily play and Group B action in Lille. It was Nigeria's first win in an Olympic women's basketball competition since the 2004 Games in Athens and second overall in program history.
The hits keep on coming for Brondello's Opals, who seek a return to the medal podium after consecutive absences, including a program-worst eighth-place finish in Tokyo three years ago. Australia recently learned that it would have to survive the tournament without Liberty alumna and recurring Brondello pupil Bec Allen (Phoenix), who was lost to a hamstring injury in a tune-up game.
Australia (0-1) leaped out to an early lead that peaked at eight, as Jade Melbourne (Washington) scored seven points over the first four minutes. The Nigerians, however, permanently shifted momentum by ending the period on a 13-4 run to take a lead into the second. Australia scored the first four points thereafter but that gave way to a 23-7 run that afforded Nigeria a permanent lead.
The frame ended with 11 unanswered for Nigeria (1-0), all but two points posted by Promise Amukamara (a New Jersey native and the sister of former New York Giants defender Prince) and Amy Okonkwo. Ezinne Kalu also scored all but two of her 19 points over the first 20 minutes to build the lead.
Allen likely would've approved of the Opals' defensive shutdown in the third, limiting Nigeria to 4-of-13 from the field and 10 points. The gap was narrowed to two and offered apparent relief but Nigeria ran away with one last backbreaking run: after Alanna Smith (Minnesota) hit a three with 6:04 remaining, Nigeria produced seven unanswered, all from the arms of either Amukamara and Okonkowo.
Despite the antics of Amukamara and Okonkwo (united for 27 total points), the Opals wound being their own worst enemy: Australia lost 26 turnovers in defeat and lost even more opportunities at the foul line, where they shot just 8-of-18. Smith led the team with 15 points while Stephanie Talbot (Los Angeles) had 10 assists and rebounds each despite shooting just 1-of-10 from the field.
With the loss, the Opals will now need a convincing win or two to get back to the knockout round. Part two lands on Thursday when they face Canada (7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock).
