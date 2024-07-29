Knicks Could Target Former Celtics Center
Former Boston Celtic Robert Williams III could be thrust back into the Eastern Conference championship picture ... as a member of the rival New York Knicks.
Celtics expert Brian Robb of MassLive.com laid out such a possibility, reasoning that Williams could be moved back east as a solution to the Knicks' ongoing interior depth woes. The search for a backup center continues in Manhattan with Isaiah Hartenstein gone and the returning Mitchell Robinson coming off ankle procedures.
Responding to a fan query asking whether the Celtics would try to lure him back to Beantown, Robb instead suggested the Knicks could take a gander.
"The bigger question for Celtics fans is whether he will end up boosting some sort of playoff rival if he comes back healthy," Robb said. "The Knicks could certainly use some more help in the front court although another injury-prone big man probably wouldn’t work great behind Mitchell Robinson. The Pelicans could certainly use another big man after losing Jonas Valanciunas."
Williams, 26, was dealt to Portland in the deal that sent Jrue Holiday to Boston late last offseason. He wound up playing just six games with the Trail Blazers after enduring a knee injury in November.
Portland's interior picture has shifted in Williams' absence: DeAndre Ayton was always the future of Portland paint but undrafted rookie Duop Reath rose up after Williams' injury. With Donovan Clingan, a two-time national champ from Connecticut, joining the fold as the seventh overall pick in last month's draft, Williams and his movable salary (two more years at just under $26 million) could be the odd ones out.
Robb believes that an immediate move for Williams is far from imminent considering the fact he hasn't taken the floor in nearly a full calendar year. Come the trade deadline, however, he come become one of the most attractive interior prospects.
"The guess here is teams will want to see Williams back healthy on the floor for a bit this season before taking a gamble on him," Robb wrote. "But I’d be stunned if he plays out another full season in Portland at this point."
