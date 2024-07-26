First Game of Knicks' 2024-25 Schedule Emerges
New York Knicks fans looking to plan for the next 10 months can at least tell friends and family they're not available on the night of Oct. 13.
The first scheduled date of the Knicks' 2024-25 schedule has officially been announced, as the team will welcome in the Minnesota Timberwolves for a preseason battle on Oct. 13. Minnesota's visit was revealed in a team announcement earlier this week, as several squads have let their early fall slates loose. The Timberwolves open against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 4 and also face Philadelphia, Chicago, and Denver.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will likely be broadcast locally on MSG.
This will mark the second straight preseason with a Knicks-Timberwolves showdown on the docket, as Minnesota previously prevailed in a 121-112 final at MSG last fall. Miles McBride offered a preview of what was to come later in the season, as the depth star scored 16 points off the bench while shooting a pefect 6-of-6 from the field.
The interconference opponents would later split their annual regular season couple, each successfully defending its home floor. Minnesota took a 117-100 decision at Target Center in November while the Knicks opened the calendar year with a 112-106 victory that wasn't as close as the final indicated: New York led by as much as 22 on New Year's Day and enjoyed 39 points from Julius Randle. OG Anunoby had 17 points and six rebounds in his Knicks debut.
Minnesota is fresh off an apppearance in the Western Conference Finals, its second in franchise historry and first since 2004. New York's matchups with the Timberwolves take on a bit of a new meaning in the tri-state area now that former New York Yankees All-Star Alex Rodriguez is involved in team ownership. Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore are currently engaged in a legal battle to gain full control of the team from principal owner Glen Taylor.
The Knicks' full preseason slate will be released at a later date. All of the 30 teams recently learned who would be stationed in their upcoming NBA Cup group (with the Knicks set to face Brooklyn, Charlotte, Orlando, and Philadelphia) but times and dates have yet to be attached.
