Liberty Opponent Angel Reese Suffers Season-Ending Injury
A potential playoff series between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky will be missing one of its headliners.
Chicago rookie sensation Angel Reese announced that her historic freshman campaign has come to an end on Saturday night, revealing the heartbreaking news on her social media channels. The Sky have since confirmed Reese's report, revealing that she sustained a wrist injury.
"What a year," Reese began. "Through it all, I have [shown] that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so."
"I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.”
Reese did imply that she would be ready for the inaugural edition of the Unrivaled league, the upcoming new domestic organization led by Liberty star Breanna Stewart.
Reese was the seventh overall pick of a star-studded WNBA draft class, had a rollercoaster debut: the seventh overall pick in April's draft sometimes struggled to find her shot but finished with a WNBA-record 446 rebounds. She also set another Association record by earning double-doubles in 15 consecutive games.
Many view the WNBA's Rookie of the Year battle as a two-woman chase between Reese and top pick Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. Reese made a name for herself through a storied career at LSU which saw her help take down Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes at the 2023 national title game. The Tiger nicknamed "Bayou Barbie" won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player honor and also picked up a unanimous first-team All-American invite among many other titles.
In four games against the Liberty, Reese averaged 11.3 rebounds and 11.0 points on 26.9 percent from the field. Reese was ejected from the second matchup in June after arguing a late foul call with officials but that contest marked the beginning of her aforementioned streak. It also ended against the Liberty, as New York's defense put four women around her in the last seconds to keep her at eight points.
If the WNBA playoffs began today, the Sky (12-22) would face the top-seeded Liberty as the eighth and final team on the bracket. Chicago is one of two teams (along with the second-place Connecticut Sun) to defeat the Liberty at Barclays Center this year, doing so on May 23. The Sky is deadlocked with the Atlanta Dream for that eighth spot entering the penultimate week of regular season action.
Chicago will face the Dallas Wings on Sunday evening for the first game of the post-Reese era (6 p.m. ET, WCIU).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!